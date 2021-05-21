Bruce Arians already announced he had no plans to retire if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl (they did), declaring he wanted to chase a second championship. The Buccaneers are favored to emerge from the NFC to defend their title after bringing all 22 starters back from last year's championship team.

After the 2021 season, what's next for Arians? The Buccaneers coach plans to honor his four-year contract that will keep him tied through the 2022 season, the same year Tom Brady's contract is set to end with Tampa Bay. But Arians made it clear he isn't tied to Brady and has no plans to retire if Brady happens to hang up his cleats before he does.

"Oh yeah, that's the plan. I don't have any plans on retiring," Arians said on The Pewter Report Podcast. "It's just, when do I not want to go back to work? When I'm not excited about going back to work then I'm cheating somebody. I'm cheating the Glazer family, I'm cheating my players. Right now I can't wait to get back to work. I don't know when that's going to happen, but no, I'm not tied to any players."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 68-year-old also is intrigued by the chance of coaching another quarterback that isn't Brady. The Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask in the second round in the NFL Draft and also have Blaine Gabbert on the roster. Arians had a surprising comment about Gabbert, one of the biggest busts in NFL Draft history.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be excited to take Blaine Gabbert to war because I love Blaine Gabbert," Arians said. "I think he is the most underrated player in the NFL. So yeah, when it's not fun, then it will be time."

The way Brady is playing, he has no intention of giving up a professional football career any time soon. Perhaps Arians won't get to see how good he can make Gabbert in Tampa Bay after all.