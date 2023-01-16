The Dallas Cowboys will try to snap a two-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet in an NFC Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (12-5), who have not won in Tampa since 2011, last defeated the Buccaneers (8-9) in 2018. Tampa Bay earned a 31-29 victory last season at home over Dallas and beat the Cowboys on the road, 19-3, to open this season. Dallas is in the NFL playoff bracket for the second consecutive season, while the Buccaneers are making their third consecutive playoff appearance.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Buccaneers bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Cowboys expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone an amazing 15-3 on his last 18 picks involving the Cowboys, returning $1,170. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys over-under: 45.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -140, Tampa Bay +118

DAL: Cowboys are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here



Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns for a 91.1 rating in 12 starts this past season. He has nine total touchdowns in four career playoff starts, including three games with both a passing and rushing touchdown. Prescott passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his only career start at Tampa Bay on Sept. 9, 2021.

Running back Tony Pollard is coming off his best regular season. He had career-highs in scrimmage yards (1,378), rushing yards (1,007), receiving yards (371), rushing touchdowns (9) and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2022. He had 100 or more yards from scrimmage in three of his final four regular season road games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady is coming off yet another solid season, completing 490 of 733 attempts (66.8%) for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was intercepted just nine times, while compiling a 90.7 rating. In a 19-3 season-opening win at Dallas on Sept. 11, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. Brady threw for more than 300 yards five times, including a 432-yard and three-touchdown performance in a 30-24 playoff-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 1.

Brady's top target has been wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught 104 passes for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns. Godwin has 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 44-yarder. Godwin has 531 yards after the catch and has converted 53 first downs. In the playoff-clinching win against Carolina, Godwin caught nine passes for 120 yards with five first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks

For Monday Night Football, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side to back, at SportsLine.

So, who wins Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL playoffs? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the expert who returned over $1,150 to $100 players in his last 18 picks involving Dallas, and find out.