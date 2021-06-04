One of the more intriguing aspects of the Patriots summer workouts is going to be the quarterback position. More specifically, curious minds will be monitoring the progression that Cam Newton makes heading into his second year in the system and, of course, how first-round rookie Mac Jones progresses during his introduction into the NFL. While most of New England will be carefully going over each player with a fine-tooth comb, they do actually need to be on the field to be able to assess their play.

During Friday's OTA session that was open to the media, those on the scene in Foxborough report that Newton was unable to finish practice due to injury. Michael Giardi of the NFL Network relays that Newton appeared to hit his right hand/finger on a helmet and spent time with the training staff and team doctors. After showing some of his teammates the injury, Newton took a knee and was a spectator as Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer alternated through 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

While there's no indication of the severity of the injury, the fact that Newton didn't depart the field should be looked at as encouraging. Also, given the time of the year we're in, a hand injury on June 4 likely won't mean much in the grand scheme of things for the 2021season, so long as it's not extreme. Still, given that Newton could very well be New England's starter to begin the year, it's certainly noteworthy.

As Newton sat out of these drills, Mike Reiss of ESPN notes that Jones led off the session with Stidham and Hoyer following behind him. While the first-round rookie has received strong praise as of late, he nearly threw an interception during 11-on-11 drills that was dropped by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Jones was also said to be wearing a compression sleeve on his calf, suggesting that he also may be working through some bumps and bruises as well.