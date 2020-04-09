Cam Newton willing to wait until after the 2020 NFL Draft to sign with a team, per report

Cam Newton is currently a quarterback without a home. The Carolina Panthers cut ties with their former league MVP earlier this offseason, resulting in Newton looking for a new NFL team for the first time in his career. Unfortunately for him, Newton did hit the market at one of the least desirable times. The first wave of free agency has already come and gone, and a wide array of signal callers have inked deals. Because of that, starting jobs are few and far between for Newton at the moment.

With that in mind, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN's report on Thursday that Newton is willing to be patient and possibly wait beyond the 2020 draft to sign on with a team does seem to fall in line with the current trajectory he's on. Fowler adds that Newton is "highly motivated" to get back to being a "high-level starter" somewhere in the NFL, but, again, starting openings are currently nonexistent. Fowler notes that things could become a bit clearer for Newton the longer he waits. Injuries could occur that may open up a starting spot for him, and the results of the NFL Draft may pave the way for a job as well.

One team Fowler mentions that is on Newton's radar is the New England Patriots, who, of course, did lose Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. According to a previous report from The Athletic in early April, however, the Patriots "have expressed no interest" in bringing in either Newton nor current Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who could be acquired via trade. As things stand currently, the Patriots appear to be looking at second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the starter for 2020 after selecting him in the fourth round a year ago.

Of course, things can change dramatically between now and the start of the season, but Newton may be sitting on the market for a while before any serious interest builds up across the league.

During a recent Instagram Live chat with current NBA star Chris Paul, Newton did note that he feels like "a fish out of water" in free agency, but has been using this time to "become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually."

On top of the lack of starting jobs hurting Newton's chances of finding an NFL team is the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the virus, Newton cannot visit with clubs and take a physical to show that he is on the right track in recovery from foot and shoulder injuries that have hampered his career over the previous two years.

Timing just doesn't seem to be on Newton's side at the moment.