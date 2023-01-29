Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in December and the injury could impact next season as well. Murray's return timeline is still unknown, with NFL Media reporting that he is not expected to be back by the start of the 2023 season and could miss up to half of next season.

In January, he underwent a successful surgery and reportedly needed ACL reconstruction and meniscus repair. With an injury like the one he suffered, the recovery timeline is lengthy.

If Murray does miss as much time as expected the already rebuilding Cardinals will need to lean on another QB to hold down the fort. The Cardinals currently have Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley and David Blough in their quarterback room. Arizona could always invest in another quarterback this offseason.

The team will already have a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort with former GM Steve Keim stepping down and will have a new head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury. Multiple head coaches have been interviewed, with a big conversation in the interviews being Murray's health status. No head coach has been selected.

The team struggled last year, finishing 4-13, and with many changes and setbacks already hitting them this year, it could be more of the same.

During the 2022 offseason, Murray signed a a five-year, $230.5 million extension with Arizona.