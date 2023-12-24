3rd Quarter Report

The Packers and the Panthers have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 23-16, the Packers have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Sunday with time still left to play.

If the Packers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Panthers will have to make due with a 2-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Green Bay 6-8, Carolina 2-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $64.00

What to Know

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Packers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Panthers, who come in off a win.

Carolina had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Falcons 9-7. The win was just what Carolina needed coming off of a 28-6 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Panthers were down by one with only seven minutes and 35 seconds left when they drove 113 yards for the winning score. Eddy Pineiro did the honors with a 23-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Green Bay last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 34-20 fall against the Buccaneers. Green Bay has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jordan Love put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.4% of his passes.

Even if they lost, the Packers' defensive line still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Kenny Clark was especially locked on to the Buccaneers' QB and sacked him twice.

Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 2-12. As for Green Bay, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 38.5 points.

Series History

Carolina and Green Bay both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Dec 19, 2020 - Green Bay 24 vs. Carolina 16

Nov 10, 2019 - Green Bay 24 vs. Carolina 16

Dec 17, 2017 - Carolina 31 vs. Green Bay 24

Nov 08, 2015 - Carolina 37 vs. Green Bay 29

Injury Report for the Panthers

Chris Wormley: inactive (Coach's Decision)

C.J. Henderson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Terrace Marshall Jr.: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Ricky Lee III: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Eku Leota: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Mike Strachan: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Packers