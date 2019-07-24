Chargers LT Russell Okung dealing with 'pretty serious medical issue,' could miss all of camp
Okung is an important piece for the Chargers offense, and could be out a while
The Los Angeles Chargers were already looking at the possibility of going through training camp without one of their best offensive players. Now, they may be without another.
On the heels of reports about a possible holdout for running back Melvin Gordon, general manager Tom Telesco told assembled media on Wednesday that starting left tackle Russell Okung is dealing with a "pretty serious medical issue" and could miss all of training camp.
Telesco did not provide any details beyond that initial framing, but it certainly sounds as though Okung's absence could be an extended one.
The Chargers finally got somewhat improved offensive line play last season and it helped lead them back to the playoffs. Having to spend any time without Okung in the lineup could lead to their taking a step backward. If he has to miss games, it's likely that rookie third-rounder Trey Pipkins would step into the lineup at one of the tackle spots.
Okung is headed into the third season of a four-year, $53 million contract and is set to count on the Chargers' books for nearly $16 million this season, so an extended absence could prove even more costly as it would burn up nearly 9 percent of the cap.
