Another year, another string of frustrating losses for the Los Angeles Chargers. Their latest loss, a 63-21 embarrassing defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders, led to the firing of head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

The Chargers were 5-8 heading into the game against the Raiders, and it was only a matter of time before Staley worked his final game for L.A. Despite having a solid quarterback in Justin Herbert and some talent around him, the team experienced another season of many close games that didn't swing their way.

On Monday, Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since they dismissed their coach and GM. He took accountability for the ownership's role in the struggles of the team.

"My opinion is everything starts with ownership. Ultimately, we're responsible for everything. What we've been doing has not been good enough," Spanos said.

John's father, Dean Spanos, is the Chargers' owner.

"I think sometimes it's maybe the misses that help you grow the most -- that you can learn from the most," John said (via ESPN). "And I think we always have to be pushing ourselves as an ownership to get better, to be better."

Looking ahead to who will permanently fill the role, the team president said there will be "no limitations" regarding their hiring process, adding "there have been no discussions internally about there being a max" on what they can spend on a new HC.

John said they are not adding head coach experience to their list of qualifications needed.

"I don't think it can be the end-all, but absolutely it will factor," he said when asked if no head coaching experience will eliminate a candidate (via the Associated Press). "That's an added bonus if someone does have previous head coach experience."

The Chargers job does have appeal in many ways, something John said has become even more apparent to him since the firings.

"I've been very fortunate in the [coaching] searches that I have been a part of what has come through during the process is that ... this has been a very desirable place to be," John said (via ESPN). "And I can tell you already in two days, that's been expressed to me on more than one occasion by outside contacts. And I'm grateful for that."

John worked as the Chargers EVP of Football Operations beginning in 2013 and since then, the team has employed three head coaches: Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn and Staley. None of the three had head coaching experience at the time they were hired to run the team. His first major hire was Telesco, and in the 11 years since, the team only has two postseason wins.

Another failed head coach may frustrate fans, but John notes that even though these three did not pan out as they had hoped, there are positives to take away.

"When I looked at these last two hires, we did some good things," he said. "We didn't get where we ultimately wanted to go, but I know that we're all going to learn from it, and we're going to do even better the next time. The commitment to winning and the commitment to do whatever it takes to get there is as strong as it's ever been and really will not waiver."

John was named President of Football Operations for the Chargers in May of 2015 and has worked with the team since 1995, starting as a seasonal assistant.