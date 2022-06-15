Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is absent from the team's mandatory minicamp, but it is not because of contract negotiations or problems with the team. The Pro Bowler is not with his team because he is adding a new team member to his family.

Clark has been excused from minicamp, per NFL Network, as he's expecting the birth of his child "any day." He's with his family as they await the arrival for their newest bundle of joy. Clark already has a daughter named Phoenix, who is often seen in his Instagram posts cheering him on.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said he has been speaking with Clark and making sure the soon-to-be father of two is caught up with everything that is going on.

"We actually spoke yesterday. Belated happy birthday to my boy Frank [Clark]. Me and Frank have been in contact throughout the offseason. I understand [the concerns]. He's doing what he has to do to make sure he's good for this season and we support him," Jones said (via Chiefs Wire).

Clark re-worked his contract this offseason to stay in Kansas City on a two-year, $29 million deal. He has been to three straight Pro Bowls since being traded from the Seahawks to the Chiefs in 2019.