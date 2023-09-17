The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor to an $80 million contract this offseason, and he's made a considerable amount of headlines through two weeks with his new team.

Taylor became a national storyline in the NFL season opener, when he lined up off the line of scrimmage multiple times against the Detroit Lions, and appeared to jump early on several plays. Taylor wasn't penalized for most of these violations, but the NFL was clearly on the look out for his activity in Week 2.

On Sunday against his former team, Taylor was penalized a whopping five times in the Chiefs' 17-9 victory. He was flagged twice for false starts, once for illegal formation and twice for holding. After being penalized for holding twice in three plays in the third quarter, head coach Andy Reid pulled Taylor from the game for the remainder of that possession.

"I took him out for a couple plays," Reid said after the game, via Fox4KC. "You know, just step back. This is home -- not only home but it's also where he played. Just step back and let's get you back out there. He had some big blocks down later in the game. So he did a nice job finishing."

It probably wasn't exactly the kind of homecoming Taylor was hoping for, but the Chiefs did get the win. Kansas City was penalized a total of 12 times for 94 yards, and the 17 points it scored were the least in a win since Week 9 in 2021, when the Chiefs defeated the Green Bay Packers, 13-7.