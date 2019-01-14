Chiefs' Jeff Allen gets stuck in snow, finds homeless man who helped him and gives him AFC Championship tickets
A Good Samaritan down on his luck helped Allen get to the Chiefs game on Saturday
Chiefs guard Jeff Allen was on his way to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Colts and his car got stuck in the snow. But thanks to the kindness of a man named Dave, Allen was soon on his way to work. But he didn't forget the gesture and early Sunday morning took to Twitter to try to find Dave.
By midday, Allen had his man.
Dave Cochran is headed to the AFC Championship Game Sunday when the Chiefs host the Patriots. But there's more to the story: Cochran, who had no idea who Allen was when he pulled over to help him, lives in his truck with his girlfriend and his dog.
"I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck," Cochran said. "I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, 'We have to help him.' . . . He wasn't use to this weather. He isn't use to this coldness. He is from Texas. . . . "(I) just pulled over," Cochran explained to KSHB's Steven Dial. "I went to help him then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn't know he was a Chiefs player. I looked at him as a normal person, and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him."
Cochran may not have known Allen but he sensed that the offensive lineman wasn't accustomed to driving in such conditions.
"It said Texas plates," Cochran said. "He wasn't used to this weather. He isn't used to this coldness. He is from Texas."
So why did Cochran stop?
"That's a natural habit for me is to help people," he said. "I don't expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you."
And he got that and then some.
"It's like a dream come true," Cochran explained. "I saw the message this morning, and I am not going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, I started bawling to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me."
If you don't have tickets to the AFC Championship Game, no worries, you can watch Sunday on CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET or stream on CBS All Access.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Comprehensive QB class primer
Breaking down the need-to-know names in the 2019 quarterback draft class
-
Pile: Coaching matters, Pats dominate
Takeaways from the divisional round and the upcoming conference championship matchups
-
Eagles 2019 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2018 season over, it's time for Eagles fans to turn their attention to the draf...
-
Playoff schedule: Patriots-Chiefs in AFC
Here are the dates and times for every NFL playoff game from the wild-card round to the Super...
-
Draft order: Pack 2nd pick 30th or lower
Find out where your team will pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
Brady after win: Everyone thinks we suck
New England is apparently the team no one believes in, forever and ever and ever and ever