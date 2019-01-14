Chiefs' Jeff Allen gets stuck in snow, finds homeless man who helped him and gives him AFC Championship tickets

Chiefs guard Jeff Allen was on his way to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Colts and his car got stuck in the snow. But thanks to the kindness of a man named Dave, Allen was soon on his way to work. But he didn't forget the gesture and early Sunday morning took to Twitter to try to find Dave.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

By midday, Allen had his man.

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Dave Cochran is headed to the AFC Championship Game Sunday when the Chiefs host the Patriots. But there's more to the story: Cochran, who had no idea who Allen was when he pulled over to help him, lives in his truck with his girlfriend and his dog.

"I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck," Cochran said. "I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, 'We have to help him.' . . . He wasn't use to this weather. He isn't use to this coldness. He is from Texas. . . . "(I) just pulled over," Cochran explained to KSHB's Steven Dial. "I went to help him then he told me he was a Chiefs player. I didn't know he was a Chiefs player. I looked at him as a normal person, and hoped he would do the same for me like I did for him."

Cochran may not have known Allen but he sensed that the offensive lineman wasn't accustomed to driving in such conditions.

"It said Texas plates," Cochran said. "He wasn't used to this weather. He isn't used to this coldness. He is from Texas."

So why did Cochran stop?

"That's a natural habit for me is to help people," he said. "I don't expect anything in return. All I was expecting was a thank you."

And he got that and then some.

"It's like a dream come true," Cochran explained. "I saw the message this morning, and I am not going to fake with you, call me soft if you want to homeboys, I started bawling to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me."

Hours before the @Chiefs playoff game against the #Colts @JeffAllen71 was stuck in the snow. That is when Dave pulled over to help. Now he is heading to the AFC championship game. #LetsRoll If you would like to help Dave you can email me: steven.dial@kshb.com@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/DUhPFcUgbn — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019

If you don't have tickets to the AFC Championship Game, no worries, you can watch Sunday on CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET or stream on CBS All Access.