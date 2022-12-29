Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.

If Mahomes hits the 5,000-yard mark, he would eclipse that milestone for the second time in his career -- joining Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the third player to have multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons. Brees had five 5,000-yard passing seasons in his career (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016) while Brady has two (2011, 2021). Mahomes had his only 5,000-yard season in 2018, but could hit the mark in 16 games.

As for Peyton Manning's all-time record in passing yards? That will be more difficult.

Mahomes needs 758 yards in his final two games to pass Manning's record of 5,477 yards, or average 379 passing yards per game. Drew Brees holds the all-time pass + rush yards mark at 5,562 while Mahomes has 5,051 with two games to play. Mahomes needs 512 yards over his final two games to pass Brees for that mark.

Mahomes has completed 66.9% of his passes for 4,720 yards and 37 touchdown passes for a 105.1 passer rating this year. He leads the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns and is just the fifth player to throw for 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in a season four times -- joining Aaron Rodgers (six), Brady (five), Brees (four) and Peyton Manning (four).

One of just six players to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season, Mahomes is just 280 passing yards and three passing touchdowns away from joining Brees as the only players to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season twice.

Plenty of history is in store for Mahomes over the last two weeks. Just a matter of when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reaches these marks.