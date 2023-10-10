Chiefs star Travis Kelce slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium during Sunday's game against the Vikings, suffering a non-contact low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Media. The ailment briefly sidelined him during the game, as well as for Monday's practice, but Kelce is expected back on the field in the lead-up to Week 6's Thursday night clash with the Broncos.

"He's feeling a little bit better," coach Andy Reid said, per The Athletic. "I'm just going to see how he does. We'll see where it goes."

Kelce's injury left him limping and required him to exit the Week 5 matchup in the second quarter. However, the tight end returned to the field for the Chiefs' second drive of the third quarter and proceeded to catch five passes, including a 4-yard scoring grab.

Kelce was seen limping to the Chiefs locker room for further evaluation before halftime. He attempted to walk off the pain after falling to the ground on a short catch, then received medical attention on the sidelines, where he could be seen slamming his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 37 REC 27 REC YDs 222 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Kelce returned for the start of the third quarter with his right ankle heavily taped and wearing his helmet and was officially questionable to return.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that Kelce received X-rays at halftime and that the Chiefs were leaving it up to him to return to the game. He ended up not only coming back but finishing the game with 10 receptions for 67 yards and the aforementioned score.