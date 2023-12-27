Travis Kelce wasn't exactly in the holiday spirit during the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs star tight end was visibly frustrated during the first half and ended up throwing his helmet when he got to the sideline.

Shortly after Kelce tossed his helmet, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid lit into Kelce.

"He's (Andy Reid) looking out for me, and I love him for it. I didn't go back out there and play good," Kelce said during Wednesday's installment of the "New Heights" podcast.

"He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way," Kelce added. "He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I'm just not playing my best football and I gotta f---ing lock the f--- in, be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my f---ing cool because as a leader on this team that's not how you switch the momentum."

The Chiefs offense had their fair share of struggles during Monday's 20-14 loss against their AFC West rivals. Kelce finished the game with just five catches for 44 receiving yards and was the team's third-leading receiver on the afternoon.

"He went back in and did a nice job," Reid said after the game. "Things happen, emotional game. Trav's emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out."

It was the third loss in their last four games for the Chiefs. Kansas City currently is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture with a 9-6 record on the season.