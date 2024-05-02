The New England Patriots have reportedly added a veteran post-draft, as the next wave of free agency kicks off. According to ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to terms with kicker Joey Slye, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after they added kicker Cam Little out of Arkansas in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Slye spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with the Washington Commanders. In 40 games played for Washington, he made 56 of 66 field goals (84.8%) and 65 of 73 extra points (89%). Last year, Slye hit a 61-yard field goal, which was the second-longest made in the NFL last season.

Undrafted in 2018 out of Virginia Tech, Slye initially jumped on with the New York Giants, but played his first NFL game with the Carolina Panthers. Slye has kicked for the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers as well, converting on 82.3% of his field goals and 88.5% of his extra points in 78 career games played.

Slye will compete with second-year kicker Chad Ryland, the Maryland product New England selected in the fourth round last year. In 2023, Ryland hit 16 of 25 field goal attempts (64%) and 24 of 25 extra points (96%).