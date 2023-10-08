Chiefs star Travis Kelce slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium during Sunday's game against the Vikings, suffering a non-contact ankle injury that left him limping and required him to exit the Week 5 matchup in the second quarter. However, the tight end returned to the field for the Chiefs' second drive of the third quarter and preceded to catch five passes, including a 4-yard scoring grab.

Kelce was seen limping to the Chiefs locker room for further evaluation before halftime. He attempted to walk off the pain after falling to the ground on a short catch, then received medical attention on the sidelines, where he could be seen slamming his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Kelce returned for the start of the third quarter with his right ankle heavily taped and wearing his helmet and was officially questionable to return.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that Kelce received X-rays at halftime and that the Chiefs were leaving it up to him to return to the game. The Chiefs opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive to take a 20-13 lead with Kelce watching from the sideline.