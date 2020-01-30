Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 Super Bowl picks, best predictions from dialed-in model on 96-65 run

The San Francisco 49ers will rely on their stout defense when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco ranked second in the NFL in total defense (281.8 yards) during the regular season and has gotten even stronger in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, as it tops the league in that category at 252.5 yards allowed per game. The Niners have tightened up considerably against the run and rank first (41.5 yards) in the postseason after finishing 17th (112.6) during the regular season.

The strength of Kansas City (14-4), however, is a passing game that ranks second in the NFL Playoffs 2020 at 304 yards through the air. After being favored by one for much of the last 10 days, Kansas City is favored by 1.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under is up to 54.5. The Chiefs are -120 on the 2020 Super Bowl money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the Niners are underdogs at +100 (risk $100 to win $100). Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks or 2020 Super Bowl predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering the 2020 Super Bowl on a strong 34-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1.5

Chiefs vs. 49ers over-under: 54.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: Kansas City -120, San Francisco +100

KC: Chiefs are averaging 43 points in the 2020 NFL Playoffs

SF: 49ers haven't allowed a running play of more than 11 yards in the postseason

Why the Chiefs can cover

The model knows that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been etching his name in Kansas City's record book this postseason. The third-year quarterback became the first player in team history to throw multiple touchdown passes and also run for a score in a playoff game when he accomplished the feat against Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes also joined Joe Montana (1984) as the only players ever to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns while also gaining 50-plus yards on the ground in multiple games during one postseason. The 24-year-old from Texas Tech ran for 53 yards against both Houston and Tennessee, leading the Chiefs in rushing in both contests.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers likely pose the biggest threat to Mahomes, as they finished the regular season tied with Minnesota for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks and share the postseason lead with Seattle at nine. Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is tied for second in the league during the playoffs with three sacks, including two in San Francisco's divisional-round victory over Minnesota, after registering nine during the regular season.

Bosa is the first 49ers rookie to post at least three sacks in his first postseason and the first NFL rookie to do so since Houston teammates J.J. Watt and Brooks Reed racked up 3.5 in 2011. San Francisco recorded a total of six sacks in the win over the Vikings, the second-most in a playoff game in franchise history, while six different players have notched at least one this postseason.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

We can tell you that the model is leaning under. In fact, it says Mahomes fails to top 250 yards passing, while Jimmy Garoppolo has the same chance of throwing a touchdown as an interception. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get that pick here.

So who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread to be all over, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.