Four years after a highly entertaining matchup in Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet again under the brightest of lights. The two teams will square off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium hosting the matchup. Kansas City toppled San Francisco in the previous Super Bowl meeting by a 31-20 margin, and this is the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history. Both teams will arrive playing elite football, with the 49ers knocking off Green Bay and Detroit to win the NFC, while Kansas City took care of Miami, Buffalo, Baltimore to win the AFC.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL Super Bowl on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Niners vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Niners:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -128, Chiefs +108

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. 49ers picks:

Chiefs vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why the 49ers can cover

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will become the third-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history and has two game-winning drives in two postseason games. Purdy was also a Pro Bowl selection this season and led the NFL in touchdown rate (7.0%), passer rating (113.0), and QBR (72.8). He does a strong job of utilizing top-tier weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Purdy set an NFL record in averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt during the regular season. He was in the top five of the league in passing yards (4,280), passing touchdowns (31), and completion rate (69.4%) this season.

With Purdy picking it up in the second half, the 49ers scored 34 points and produced 413 total yards in the NFC Championship Game, and San Francisco's offense has been elite all season. The 49ers led the NFL in yards per play (6.6), yards per drive (37.8), red zone efficiency (67.2%), and points per drive (2.70) this season. San Francisco also landed in the top three in points per game (28.9), scoring percentage (45.3% of drives), total yards per game (398.4), first downs (383), passing touchdowns (33), rushing yards per game (140.5), and rushing touchdowns (27) over 17 regular season games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and standout defensive back L'Jarius Sneed key a stout Chiefs defense. Kansas City finished No. 2 in scoring defense during the regular season, giving up only 17.3 points per game. That was the best mark for Kansas City in more than two decades and opponents scored on only 28.5% of defensive possessions while averaging 1.50 points per drive against the Chiefs. Kansas City is also the only NFL team since 2011 to have allowed fewer than 28 points in each game, including the playoffs, and hast given up more than 382 total yards in any of the team's 20 games.

The Chiefs were near the top of the NFL in total yards allowed (289.8 per game) and yards allowed per drive (27.4) during the regular season, and were No. 3 in first downs allowed (300). Kansas also ranked in the top eight of the league in red zone efficiency allowed, passing yards allowed, passing touchdowns allowed, yards allowed per pass attempt, sacks, and rushing touchdowns allowed. After that dominant regular season, the Chiefs allowed only 13.7 points per game in the first three playoff matchups, giving up only 5.0 yards per play in the process. That includes a dominant defensive showing against Baltimore in the AFC Championship game in which Kansas City gave up 10 points and created three takeaways.

