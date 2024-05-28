The Kansas City Chiefs achieved one of the more remarkable feats in NFL history in 2023 by winning back-to-back Super Bowls. The last team that was able to do it came roughly 20 years ago when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won consecutive titles in 2003 and 2004. Now, Patrick Mahomes and company are looking to do something that has never been done by any team: win three Super Bowls in a row.

Of course, that's no small task, which was highlighted by Brady himself during an interview with FS1's Colin Cowherd. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked about Kansas City's chances of reaching new NFL heights with a three-peat and he detailed just how daunting it is to merely win one title let alone three in a row.

"To win a Super Bowl is extremely challenging, as we know," Brady told Cowherd. "Even when you look at the way the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year against the 49ers, it was an incredible comeback, so to speak. They played really well at the end. The margin for error was razor thin and that's the way it's going to be this year for them as well.

He added: "All these teams in the NFL are very competitive. They're all well-coached. The margin of error is razor-thin. So to win one Super Bowl is extremely difficult. To win two back-to-back what the Chiefs have done, I mean, as we know in the history of the sport, it's nearly impossible. To win three in a row, there's a reason why no one's done it. The reason why they haven't won three in a row because it's hard to win one in a row. To put three of those together in back-to-back-to-back seasons with drafting last, a very hard schedule, all the turnover in free agency, guys continuing to be motivated, it's a big challenge."

Overall, Brady seemed dubious of the Chiefs -- or any team -- winning a third consecutive Super Bowl, but wouldn't put it past them despite the odds being against them.

"Believe me, everybody would probably put them as one of the odds on favorites to do it, but even that there's not a 50% chance of that happening," he said. "There's way less than that. Those players are going to have to show up every day. They're going to have to put the work in like they have.

"Fortunately, they have a tremendous coach in Andy Reid, who doesn't ever look backward. He's not going to say, 'Hey, because we were great last year, we're going to be great again this year.' He has a very veteran, experienced, championship-level coach who holds those guys accountable. They've got a great quarterback in Patrick, who we know when he's on the field he's as great of a football player as there is in the NFL. ... They have a lot of great pieces, but to win it all again is a momentous task. No one is going to put it past them, but we're all excited to show up on opening day and see what [the 2024 Chiefs can do]."

Currently, the Chiefs have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook only looking up to the San Francisco 49ers.