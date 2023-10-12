Chiefs vs. Broncos is one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL historically, but the series have been one-sided heading into a Week 6 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City has rattled off 15 wins in a row over Denver, although the Broncos have been within a single possession in four of those last five defeats. Kansas City is a 10.5-point favorite in the Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from the SportsLine Consensus, but there are also plenty of NFL props available for Thursday Night Football. NFL player props have been popular markets and there are already plenty of Denver vs. Kansas City NFL prop bets available for play.

Travis Kelce appeared to suffer a leg injury in a Week 5 win over the Vikings, but surprisingly returned to the game and his over/under for receiving yards is 69.5 according to the latest NFL prop bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos

After analyzing Broncos vs. Chiefs and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson finishes well below 227.5 passing yards. Wilson has shown improvement in his second season in Denver, but the team has struggled mightily.

Denver is 1-4 and needed 24 unanswered points in Week 4 against Chicago to come from behind for its only win of the season. Even though Wilson is completing 66.9% of his passes for 1,210 yards and 11 touchdowns with only two interceptions, he's thrown for 227 yards or fewer in three of his five starts so far this season.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is only allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for 219.4 yards per game and ranks fifth in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (5.2). Last season in Arrowhead, Wilson only threw for 222 yards on 38 pass attempts and SportsLine AI predicts even tougher sledding on a short week, projecting 177 passing yards on average. See more NFL props here.

