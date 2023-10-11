The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL schedule and this AFC West rivalry has been dominated by Kansas City. The Chiefs have won a staggering 15 games in a row over the Broncos and are 10.5-point home favorites in the Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from the SportsLine Consensus. However, there are other ways to get in on the action if that line doesn't entice you, and NFL player props are already live for Kansas City vs. Denver.

The latest Thursday Night Football NFL props list Isiah Pacheco's over/under for total rushing yards at 71.5. Pacheco has only topped that total once on the season, but Denver has allowed four running backs to cross that threshold in the last three weeks and has surrendered 755 rushing yards total during that span. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Broncos vs. Chiefs NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos

After analyzing Broncos vs. Chiefs and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson finishes with well below 227.5 passing yards. In comparison with a miserable debut season last year in Denver, Wilson has played well in 2023, completing 66.9% of his passes for 1,210 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, he's gone under 227.5 passing yards in three of his five starts this season despite Denver playing from a trailing position at some point in every game this year. Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense ranks fifth in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt and has only allowed 219.4 passing yards per game by opposing quarterbacks.

Wilson only threw for 222 yards despite attempting 38 passes last season in Arrowhead Stadium and SportsLine AI is predicting that the hostile environment plays a factor again. It's projecting he throws for 177 yards and currently rates Under 227.5 passing yards as a five-star play for Thursday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Denver vs. Kansas City

