Week 2 of the 2022 NFL schedule will begin with a divisional rivalry as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Both teams emerged from their openers victorious and fans will be in for a treat with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert on the field. Despite Mahomes' gaudy accomplishments, the two are often spoken about in the same breath and both will be highly sought-after for NFL player props and Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL prop bets.

Caesars Sportsbook has the over/under for Herbert's passing touchdowns at 1.5, while Mahomes' bar for passing TDs is 2.5. Each quarterback's Week 1 performance suggests they would both go over, but Herbert will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), while Mahomes has averaged just 2.3 passing TDs versus L.A. over his career.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs

After simulating Chiefs vs. Chargers 10,000 times, the model predicts that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes under 305.5 passing yards. Mahomes has gone under 305.5 yards in six of his seven career games versus the Chargers, averaging just 261 against L.A.

The Chargers had the 30th-ranked run defense last year versus the 12th-ranked pass defense. Andy Reid and his staff were well aware of that and emphasized running the ball to attack Los Angeles' biggest weakness. In the offseason, the Chargers added Pro Bowlers in edge-rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson which only adds to their strength of pass defense. Mack had three sacks in Week 1, and the best way to neutralize him is by running the ball instead of passing, which is why the model predicts Mahomes to toss for just 274 yards. See other NFL props here.

