Chiefs vs. Colts: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Kansas City (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Kansas City 4-0-0; Indianapolis 2-2-0

What to Know

Indianapolis has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Indianapolis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Colts had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against Oakland last week. RB Marlon Mack had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Kansas City and Detroit, but Kansas City stepped up in the second half. Kansas City got past Detroit with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 34-30. The victory was familiar territory for the Chiefs, who now have four in a row.

Kansas City's win lifted them to 4-0 while Indianapolis' loss dropped them down to 2-2. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Colts gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 56 yards on 5.6 yards per rush. This is exactly where the Chiefs have most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 274 rushing yards on the right this season compared to 151 rushing yards allowed left and 177 allowed middle.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Colts.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Kansas City have won both of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last five years.

Jan 12, 2019 - Kansas City 31 vs. Indianapolis 13

Oct 30, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Indianapolis 14

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Patrick Mahomes: 28.68 points

Travis Kelce: 10.81 points

T.Y. Hilton: 10.42 points

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 61 degrees.