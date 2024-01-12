The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are slated to do battle in this weekend's wild card round of the NFL postseason. Despite the stakes being extremely high for Saturday's contest, many fans are choosing to sell their tickets to the game.

That's because the two teams are expected to play in frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a low temperature of eight degrees below zero on Saturday night while setting the high temperature at just 14 degrees. If the wind chill is taken into account, it could feel like it's 23 degrees below zero at Arrowhead Stadium when the game kicks off. It's quite possible that it could be the coldest game in NFL history.

Tickets are being listed for relatively cheap on StubHub for a playoff game. Fans can purchase tickets in the upper level for $50 apiece for a pair of seats. In addition, a single ticket in the upper level can cost as low as $51.

Meanwhile, the starting ticket prices for the lower level range between $79 and $206, depending on what section you're looking at. There's an abundance of available tickets with 4,025 ticket listings as of Friday.

While the Chiefs have certainly played in elements on several occasions, the Dolphins are not as accustomed to the frigid temperatures considering that they play their home games in sunny Miami.