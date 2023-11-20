A Super Bowl rematch is set for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams are in first place, with the Chiefs leading the AFC West at 7-2 and the Eagles atop the NFC East at an NFL-best 8-1. Kansas City surged past Philadelphia for a 38-35 victory in Super Bowl 57 in February. Both teams are coming off bye weeks, after the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-17 in Week 9 and the Eagles fought to a 28-23 victory against division rival Dallas.

Monday's kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The SportsLine consensus lists the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites in its latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, and the over/under for total points is 45.5.

The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.



Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles spread: Kansas City -2.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia +122, Kansas City -145

PHI: Eagles are 15-17 ATS as underdogs since the 2018 season

KC: Chiefs are 15-11-2 ATS in non-conference games since 2018

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has been known for its explosive offense behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the youthful defense is one of the NFL's top five units. The Chiefs give up 15.9 points per game (third in NFL) and 288 yards per contest (fourth). They are tied for third with 31 sacks, led by George Karlaftis (six), Chris Jones (5.5) and Mike Danna (5.5). The Chiefs allow 176 passing yards per game. They are 6-3 against the spread this season, 3-1 ATS at home.

Mahomes has still been putting up his numbers, ranking sixth in the NFL in passing yards with 2,442 and rushing for 248. Travis Kelce leads tight ends with 57 receptions for 597 yards and has scored four times. The Eagles allow 257 passing yards per game, 29th in the NFL. Running back Isaiah Pacheco has 685 total yards and also has four TDs. Mahomes threw three TD passes in the Super Bowl, and Pacheco had 76 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's offense is loaded with stars, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts has won 12 straight games against teams with a winning record. He has completed 69% of his throws for 2,347 yards and has 316 rushing yards while accounting for 22 touchdowns. Brown is second in the NFL with 1,005 receiving yards, averaging 15 yards per catch, and has scored six times. The Eagles average 377 yards per game, fifth in the NFL.

The Eagles outgained the Chiefs 417-340 in the Super Bowl and Hurts threw for 302 yards. They have the best defensive front in the league and the unit ranks first in the league against the run and can get after the passer. Opponents average 66 yards per game on the ground and Philly has 100 sacks since the start of last season, most in the NFL. Haason Reddick has 7.5, Josh Sweat has 6.5, and rookie Jalen Carter has four.

The model is leaning Over the total, projecting 46 combined points.

