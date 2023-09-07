The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game will take place on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Standalone primetime games generate the largest audiences and the biggest handles, and the Chiefs vs. Lions is already generating plenty of betting interest. Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite in the NFL odds according to the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under is 53.5. In addition to the spread and total, there are plenty of NFL props to target. The over/under for Isiah Pacheco rushing yards is 53.5, a number he topped in eight of his last nine regular-season games and two of three postseason games.

Should you include Pacheco in your NFL player props or are there other NFL prop lines that you should target on opening night? Before betting any NFL props for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Lions NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

With Chiefs vs. Lions jumping off the season in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Chiefs prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Chiefs vs. Lions here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Chiefs and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 286.5 total passing yards. After averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per pass attempt in 2021, Mahomes rebounded with another stellar season in 2022.

He threw for a career-high 5,250 yards to lead the league and also led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 41. Despite the loss of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs more effectively attacked downfield, with Mahomes averaging 8.1 yards per pass attempt and putting together 10 games of 300 passing yards or more in 17 regular-season starts.

In one previous start against the Lions in 2019, he threw for 315 yards and SportsLine AI is predicting that he goes well beyond that to kick off the 2023 season. It is projecting he finishes with 352.5 yards on average and rates the Over bet as a 5-star pick (its top rating). See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Kansas City vs. Detroit

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has 16 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Lions prop bets for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

Which Chiefs vs. Lions prop bets should you target for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Lions vs. Chiefs props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI built with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.