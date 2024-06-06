FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' defense could receive a major boost in late July or early August in training camp with a return to health by cornerback Trevon Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2021 First-Team All-Pro.

He tore his ACL in practice prior to Dallas' Week 3 game againts the Arizona Cardinals last season and while the vibes have been good regarding Diggs' recovery, that isn't necessarily an indicator that he will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

"We'll respect the timeline, but Trevon looks great," Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday at minicamp when asked about Diggs' progress. "He goes a little later in the day [with his physical therapy workout]. ...He's in a good spot. I just talked to him a little bit there Monday during the physicals. As far as when he gets back, let's be honest, we're going to be very cautious with those guys. We're not going to put them out there too soon. Better later than too fast."

Back on May 14, Cowboys assistant head coach/defensive backs coach AL Harris expressed optimism about Diggs being able to participate in training camp. Harris has come to check up on Diggs during his rehab work off to the side with associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown the last two days during minicamp.

"It looks good, it looks good," Harris said back on May 14 when asked if Diggs' is on track to be ready for training camp. "Actually, that's just where I was at, me just watching him. [director of rehab] Britt [Brown] is doing a great job with him. As far as timeline-wise, I'll leave that up to Britt and the strength staff to tell you guys that. For what we did today, I thought he did a good job."

Diggs himself is unclear on whether or not he will be good to go for the start of camp, making a spot on the Physically Unable to Perform list a possibility for the 25-year-old corner.

"Maybe," Diggs said when asked if he will be ready for training camp, per The Dallas Morning News. "Maybe not. But I'm feeling comfortable. I feel good."

Whenever he does return to action, Diggs will do so opposite a version of 2022 fifth-round pick cornerback DaRon Bland who is coming off earning 2023 First-Team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL with nine interceptions in 2023, five of which were returned for touchdowns -- an NFL single-season record. Bland's 14 career interceptions are the most in the league since 2022 while Digg's total of 18 ranks as the second-most in the NFL since 2020 trailing only two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons' 19.

"I'm excited, for sure," Diggs said of their pairing. "What he did last year, just to keep it going. It's going to be fun."

Bland agrees.

"A lot of people are not expecting what Tre is gonna come back with," Bland said on May 1. "I know what Tre is gonna come back with. It's going to be something dangerous. I can't wait."