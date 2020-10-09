Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Kansas City

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-2; Kansas City 4-0

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Las Vegas and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders have some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since October of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Las Vegas came within a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 30-23 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 311 yards on 44 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Carr this season.

Special teams collected 11 points for Las Vegas. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Kansas City and the New England Patriots this past Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Kansas City wrapped it up with a 26-10 victory at home. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 236 yards on 29 attempts.

The Chiefs' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Raiders are now 2-2 while Kansas City sits at 4-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Las Vegas has yet to throw a single interception. Kansas City is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with zero interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 13-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Kansas City have won nine out of their last ten games against Las Vegas.