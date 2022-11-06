Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Kansas City

Current Records: Tennessee 5-2; Kansas City 5-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans are 4-1 against the Kansas City Chiefs since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Titans are on the road again on Sunday and play against Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Tennessee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, winning 17-10. RB Derrick Henry had a stellar game for Tennessee as he rushed for two TDs and 219 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, Kansas City's game against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago was close at halftime, but Kansas City turned on the heat in the second half with 30 points. The Chiefs put the hurt on San Francisco with a sharp 44-23 win. Kansas City's win was all the more impressive since San Francisco was averaging only 14.83 points allowed on the season. Kansas City relied on the efforts of WR Mecole Hardman, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for three TDs and 423 yards on 34 attempts.

Tennessee is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 5-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Titans are worst in the league in yards per game, with only 285.6 on average. The Chiefs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 27 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won four out of their last five games against Kansas City.