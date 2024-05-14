The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed the downfall of one of their most recognizable fans after their latest championship season, with Xaviar "ChiefsAholic" Babudar facing up to 50 years in prison for stealing close to $800,000 in nearly a dozen bank robberies. Soon, fans will be able to witness a behind-the-scenes look at Babudar's double life -- as both serial robber and wolf-costumed Chiefs loyalist -- in an upcoming true-crime documentary announced Tuesday.

"ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing" was teased as part of Amazon's presentation of future Prime Video productions, as Variety reported. Babudar was reportedly interviewed for the documentary, whose executive producers include Drake, the Grammy-winning artist recently in the headlines for a hip-hop feud.

Babudar, 29, is currently imprisoned at Leavenworth Penitentiary in Kansas, months after pleading guilty to 20 charges stemming from 11 different bank robberies across seven states. His plea deal reduced the charges to three -- one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering, and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. He was first arrested in December 2022 while fleeing an armed robbery in Oklahoma, as ESPN reported, and later evaded authorities for months, all while placing -- and posting about -- bets on Chiefs games.

During and prior to the legal transgressions, Babudar built a following by wearing a wolf costume to Chiefs games.