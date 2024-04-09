Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar (also known as Chiefsaholic), was already facing a 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to several bank robberies. Now, an Oklahoma judge has ordered Babudar to pay $10.8 million to Payton Garcia, a former bank teller Babudar threatened at gunpoint during a December 2022 bank robbery, according to ESPN.

According to the report, Babudar owes $3.6 million for physically assaulting Garcia and another $7.2 million in punitive damages.

Garcia's attorney, Frank Frasier, understands that it will be difficult for his client to receive that lofty of a sum considering Babudar was living in cars during the time of the robbery. In relation to the case, the Chiefs superfan also owed $532,675 in restitution in relation to his federal plea agreement.

Babudar is also being forced to surrender a signed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that was recovered by the FBI.

Frasier wanted to make sure that Babudar is never able to profit from stealing more than $800,000 and laundering through a string of casinos. He also stated that his client was forced to quit her job as a result of emotional trauma related to the robbery.

"This has affected her children, her marriage," Frasier said. "She'll never be able to go back into work in banking. [It affected] all aspects of her life."

In February 2024, Babudar pled guilty to one count of money laundering, one count of transporting stolen property across state lines and one count of bank robbery. He is due to be sentenced on July 10.

Babudar became famous by attending Chiefs games in a wolf costume. However, while he was an avid fan of the team, he spent time robbing banks when he wasn't attending Chiefs games. He was arrested in December 2022 for his crimes, but was released on bail in February 2023.

Prior to that, Babudar placed several bets in an attempt to launder the money. He placed a $5,000 bet on Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP as well as the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl in 2023, which both came to fruition. As a result, the casino mailed him a check for $100,000 in March 2023.

After receiving the check, Babudar cut off his ankle monitor and skipped his arraignment hearing in Tulsa County in March. Once it was determined that Babudar was on the run, a $1 million bond warrant was issued.

Babudar ended up using his winnings from those bets to purchase a vehicle in Nevada, and he robbed two more banks before being arrested in Sacramento, Calif. in July 2023. Until sentencing, he will be held without bail at Leavenworth federal prison in Kansas.