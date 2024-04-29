With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the league will turn its attention toward the 2025 event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Plenty of teams stored draft capital in preparation for 2025, knowing the draft is loaded with running backs and wide receivers.

A deep group of edge rushers, defensive tackles, and cornerbacks have also led to teams stockpiling picks. The 2024 draft saw 14 offensive players go before a defensive player was taken, a record in the common-draft era. That should even out in 2025, especially with the quarterback class not expected to be strong. For a look at CBS Sports' way-too-early 2025 mock draft, feel free to take a peek here.

No team carries multiple first-round picks, but the Buffalo Bills are the only team to have multiple second-round picks. The Carolina Panthers have the most picks with 10, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars with nine.

The Minnesota Vikings have the fewest picks with four, while the Tennessee Titans have five.

Here's a look at the total picks each team has in the 2025 NFL Draft: