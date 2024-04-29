Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been engulfed into Philadelphia Eagles culture, long before he knew where and what anything was. Trotter Jr. was on the field as his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., helped the Eagles win the 2004 NFC Championship.

The son of the Eagles legend was just two years old then, the beginning of a life entrenched in football. Trotter Sr. helped his son develop into a star as he grew up in Philadelphia, being a higher-ranked recruit than high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. (another son of an NFL star) at St. Joseph's Prep.

That star continued at Clemson, as Trotter earned Second Team All-America honors in each of the past two seasons. He's the only FBS player with 5+ sacks and 2+ interceptions in each of the past two seasons, totaling 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and four interceptions in that span.

The pressure has always been on the son of Trotter, especially in Philadelphia. He's lived up to the hype, which is about to get even bigger now that Trotter Jr. is playing for the same franchise he father starred with.

"Honestly, for me I didn't feel like there was any pressure," Trotter Jr. said after being drafted by the Eagles. "My dad would always talk to me and say there is no pressure. 'You're your own player, your own man. You have your own journey.'

"We're different, as far as how we play the game. And I just got to go out there and be me, use the tools that God blessed me with and use them to the best of my ability and try to be the best player I can be as an individual."

Trotter Jr. will carry on some of his father's namesake. He has worn No. 54 in high school and college, and hopes to wear the same number in Philadelphia (No. 54 is available). As for their games? There is a difference in play style, as the game has changed over the years.

"I'd probably say definitely the size and just how our body types are and how we play the game," Trotter Jr. said. "He played the game where he's more like trying to -- up in it the gap, spiking gaps, running, getting downhill, and just blowing up linemen. In today's game, I'm more of a run around, run sideline to sideline. I got to be able to play out in space.

"So, I feel like that's the biggest part of our games that are different and the style of play that we have."

Trotter Jr. was a fifth-round pick, but there's an opportunity for him to start at linebacker immediately. The position isn't exactly the strongest on the Eagles roster, giving Trotter a chance to have a strong summer and get on the field.

No matter what happens, Trotter Jr. doesn't feel any added weight on his shoulders paying in Philadelphia. Trotter Sr. is an Eagles legend, but his son is forging his own path.

"I don't feel like there is any pressure to live up to his legacy or anything," Trotter Jr. said. "I don't feel like there is a weight on my back. I'm just trying to get to work and just be the best I can be."