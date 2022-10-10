During Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a young boy was tackled by members of security after he ran onto the field. The incident took place during the second quarter as the Buccaneers were getting set to kick an extra point following a Leonard Fournette touchdown.

Video of the incident showed the boy trying to juke his way away from security guards that were attempting to apprehend him near one of the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, once the boy was caught, he was held down for several seconds before being taken off the field.

A woman, who identified herself as the boy's mother, told the Associated Press that her son is 10 years old. However, police later stated that this wasn't true and claimed that the child was older. Still, police have not and likely cannot release any specific information about the youngster because he is a juvenile.

According to the AP, the boy's mother had multiple kids at the game and wasn't sure which one had run onto the field as the incident was transpiring. Tampa Police Department spokesperson Abe Carmack announced that no charges were filed in relation to the on-field incident.

This all comes less than a week after a fan ran onto the field during last Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams and ended up being knocked down by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.