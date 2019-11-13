Colin Kaepernick private workout: League reveals official itinerary to NFL teams

There was once a time when it couldn't be fathomed Colin Kaepernick and the NFL would ever reconcile. Having last played a pro football game on Jan. 1, 2017, the quarterback remained unemployed as much less impressive talent signed deals with NFL teams, and that led him to believe he was being colluded against by league owners.

He sprung into action with a collusion lawsuit that has since been settled by both sides, but Kaepernick remained out of work. He never relented in his conditioning, though, often making it clear he's always been in football shape and ready to return. The league's front office has now taken matters into its own hands to aid him, setting up a private workout in Atlanta for him to display his abilities and interview with any and all teams that attend.

It's undetermined who will show, but the league has provided them his itinerary to help them schedule the visit, per CBS Sports' insider Jason La Canfora (all times ET):

3 p.m. - Orientation

3:15 p.m. - Interview

3:30 p.m. - Measurements

3:40 p.m. - Stretch and warm up

3:50 p.m. - Timing and testing

4:15 p.m. - QB drills

La Canfora also notes there has been no revelation on who Kaepernick's receivers will be during the workout.

It appears the entire endeavor will last around two hours, or more, depending upon how many representatives show up and want to have a sit down with him. One team at least mulling the possibility of sending a scout is the Dallas Cowboys, who have been adamant over the past few seasons -- by way of owner Jerry Jones -- that the club has had no interest in signing Kaepernick. There is a well-defined ravine between Kaepernick's social activism and Jones demanding his players "toe the line" when it comes to standing for the National Anthem, and that means Kaepernick would truly need to blow them away in Atlanta to gain ground in any potential considerations for him as an upgrade at backup.

Again, that's if they actually send someone at all to take a look at him.

All eyes will be on that situation along with any possible interest from the other 31 teams, particularly those who could use an upgrade at starter -- i.e., the Chicago Bears. Kaepernick is hoping for a strong turnout despite his workout being held on Saturday, a traditional collegiate scouting day of the week, and that this is the first tangible step toward him returning to the NFL.