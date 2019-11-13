Colin Kaepernick private workout: League reveals official itinerary to NFL teams
NFL teams now know what to expect when Kaepernick takes the field in Atlanta for his scheduled workout
There was once a time when it couldn't be fathomed Colin Kaepernick and the NFL would ever reconcile. Having last played a pro football game on Jan. 1, 2017, the quarterback remained unemployed as much less impressive talent signed deals with NFL teams, and that led him to believe he was being colluded against by league owners.
He sprung into action with a collusion lawsuit that has since been settled by both sides, but Kaepernick remained out of work. He never relented in his conditioning, though, often making it clear he's always been in football shape and ready to return. The league's front office has now taken matters into its own hands to aid him, setting up a private workout in Atlanta for him to display his abilities and interview with any and all teams that attend.
It's undetermined who will show, but the league has provided them his itinerary to help them schedule the visit, per CBS Sports' insider Jason La Canfora (all times ET):
3 p.m. - Orientation
3:15 p.m. - Interview
3:30 p.m. - Measurements
3:40 p.m. - Stretch and warm up
3:50 p.m. - Timing and testing
4:15 p.m. - QB drills
La Canfora also notes there has been no revelation on who Kaepernick's receivers will be during the workout.
It appears the entire endeavor will last around two hours, or more, depending upon how many representatives show up and want to have a sit down with him. One team at least mulling the possibility of sending a scout is the Dallas Cowboys, who have been adamant over the past few seasons -- by way of owner Jerry Jones -- that the club has had no interest in signing Kaepernick. There is a well-defined ravine between Kaepernick's social activism and Jones demanding his players "toe the line" when it comes to standing for the National Anthem, and that means Kaepernick would truly need to blow them away in Atlanta to gain ground in any potential considerations for him as an upgrade at backup.
Again, that's if they actually send someone at all to take a look at him.
All eyes will be on that situation along with any possible interest from the other 31 teams, particularly those who could use an upgrade at starter -- i.e., the Chicago Bears. Kaepernick is hoping for a strong turnout despite his workout being held on Saturday, a traditional collegiate scouting day of the week, and that this is the first tangible step toward him returning to the NFL.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Falcons to play 2020 international game
The Falcons and Dolphins will both be leaving the country in 2020
-
Kerr Week 11 picks: Eagles over Patriots
Carson Wentz gets the biggest win of his career against the defending Super Bowl champions
-
Carroll adds to coin toss confusion
Was it heads? Was it tails? No one seems to know except Geno Smith, and he's not helping things
-
Week 11 picks: Chargers upset Chiefs
Lock in these winners for Week 11, and check out our score predictions for every single game
-
Steelers vs. Browns odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
-
Cowboys mulling interest in Kaepernick
No decision has been made, but the Cowboys are currently considering taking a look at the former...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...