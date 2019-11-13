Colin Kaepernick private workout: Cowboys considering sending scout to evaluate former NFL QB

Colin Kaepernick has been trying to find a way back into the NFL for years, his last appearance in the league having been for the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 1, 2017, before the two sides parted ways contractually. Since then, Kaepernick has been unable to find work at the pro level and has been forced to watch arguably much lesser talents sign deals with teams in need of a quarterback -- be it in a starting capacity or as a backup.

Kaepernick has made it clear he's fine playing second fiddle on a team, and in a plot twist of sorts, the NFL reached out to Kaepernick's representation to put together a private workout for the quarterback in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 16; and all 32 teams have been formally invited to attend. It's to be determined who shows up, if anyone, but there's another unexpected twist that may occur, and few would've seen coming before now. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in evaluating Kaepernick, per Josina Anderson of ESPN, and will send "at least one representative" to the private workout.

At the time of this article being filed, I'm unable to confirm the decision has been made, but a source does tell me the Cowboys are -- at the very least -- strongly considering having at least one scout on hand in Atlanta.

The additional challenge of Kaepernick's workout is obviously the scheduling, with all 32 teams usually all-in on sending scouts all over the country to peruse collegiate talent, and the Cowboys being no different in that regard.

Time will tell if America's Team does send a representative to take a look at Kaepernick, and if the look will be genuine or a public relations front, with some justifiably seeing it as the latter. After all, owner Jerry Jones has been ironclad on having zero interest in signing Kaepernick to the Cowboys the past few seasons, and his provocative edict that declares all players in Dallas must "toe the line" as it relates to standing for the National Anthem is well-known. To that point, even the recently acquired Michael Bennett, who has a history of also silently protesting during the Anthem, has stood in his first two games with the Cowboys.

Bennett notes it does not change his views on social activism and civil rights, but that his decision to stand is due to a heartfelt ask from his Cowboys teammates.

For Kaepernick, any remote chance of him garnering a growing interest from the Cowboys would be predicated upon himself having to make the same sort of decision as Bennett, but the first step is to prove to all teams in attendance he still has the chops to play at the professional level. He stepped in to lead the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII on the back end of the 2012 season and was 12-4 as a starter in 2013, but then struggled to an 11-24 record in his last three seasons in the league. He's also not played football in nearly three calendar years, but contends he works out several times per week, and that he's still conditioned for the game.

Having recently reached a settlement with the NFL on a lawsuit that alleged league owners had colluded to keep him out of the league, the NFL itself is trying to help him get back on the field. Will that be for a Cowboys team that could use an upgrade at backup, and one with a similar dual-threat ability as Dak Prescott?

It's doubtful, if we're being honest, but they're at least thinking about opening one eye in his direction after having both glued shut for quite some time. That alone is progress, assuming it's genuine and not a PR tactic.