Anthony Richardson has taken a key step in his recovery from right shoulder surgery that ended his rookie season prematurely. Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, posted a video of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback throwing on Tuesday. While Richardson was barefoot and seemingly not putting much oomph on the throw in the video, it is an important milestone in his recovery.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery back on Oct. 24 to specifically repair a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in that throwing shoulder. Back in January, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft told reporters that he was expecting to resume throwing in a month, which puts this video right on track with that timeline.

"Every day I'm trying to push the trainers to go a little harder with me so I can get back to throwing and get back on the field. Everything is smooth right now. I'm excited. I'm just ready to start throwing again," Richardson said back on Jan. 12, via Colts Wire. "I know it's soon. It's supposed to be sometime next month. But I don't have an exact date right now, but whenever that day does come, I'll be trying to light it up."

With Richardson throwing in mid-February, that does seem to bode well for his prospects of being able to participate in Indy's offseason program and spring workouts.

When on the field, the Florida product did flash his top-five draft billing. In four games played, Richardson completed 59.5% of his passes and threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. He also showed off his dual-threat ability, rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns.