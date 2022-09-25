Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to keep rolling when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts on Sunday on Paramount+. The Chiefs are off to a hot start this season, upending the Arizona Cardinals in their season-opener 44-21 before holding off Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. They visit a Colts team on the opposite end of the spectrum, having started the season 0-1-1 and coming off a 24-0 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are five-point favorites in the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 51.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Colts

Colts vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Colts vs. Chiefs time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Colts vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Colts vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Colts vs Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. Andy Reid's team is looking very well-rounded early in the season and shouldn't have much trouble getting the better of a desperate Colts team.

Indianapolis doesn't have history on its side, having dropped six of its last eight home openers. The Colts are also going up against a defense that is off to a strong start, which will put even more pressure on new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. While Ryan has yet to gel with his offensive line, Patrick Mahomes has been impressively cohesive with his new receiving corps, completing 73% of his passes to kick off his 2022 campaign.

