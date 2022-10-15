Carson Wentz has been through a hell week with the Washington Commanders, from his head coach having to apologize to him from words in a press conference to battling multiple injuries on a short week to prepare for a "Thursday Night Football" game. Even in victory, the news didn't get any better for the Commanders quarterback.

Per NFL Network, Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's win. Wentz is heading to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist, and his availability to play moving forward is up in the air. Essentially, Wentz is out for the foreseeable future until he and the Commanders determine the next course of action.

Wentz could be out as long as six weeks, per 106.7 The Fan.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • 11 CMP% 62.1 YDs 1489 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

Wentz was already dealing with a biceps tendon strain in his throwing shoulder prior to the game and had a collision with Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones in the first half of Thursday's win that led to the finger injury. Wentz played through the injury and finished 12 of 22 for 99 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions (66.3 rating) in a 12-7 win.

"It's a little sore. But I think I'll be alright," Wentz said after the game Thursday night. "I hit it on a helmet, I don't know what it was, second quarter maybe. And the chilly conditions didn't necessarily help the jammed fingers. But it was all right. I was doing all right."

Wentz admitted the shoulder felt good, but the finger could keep him out for a bit. The Commanders quarterback has completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdowns to six interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating through six games.

Taylor Heinicke is the No. 2 quarterback for Washington while rookie Sam Howell is at No. 3. Heinicke will be in line to start for however long Wentz is out.