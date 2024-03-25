As the NFL Draft has come closer and closer, it seems like more and more people expect quarterbacks to come off the board extremely quickly. The Chicago Bears are widely expected to take a quarterback at No. 1 overall, and the Washington Commanders are expected to do the same at No. 2.

At the NFL Annual Meeting this week, Commanders coach Dan Quinn seemingly confirmed that the team will do exactly that ... though he did leave the door open to that not happening at No. 2, but sometime later.

"I would say it'd be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback," Quinn said, according to NFL Media. "To say where it'll be happening, I think that's a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters). As the next weeks unfold there'll be a lot of discussion, and that's why we've had a great trip out seeing some guys, we'll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I've enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it. He's somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool."

As for who the next quarterback in Washington might be, Quinn was unsurprisingly much more tight-lipped.

"I still have a lot of work to do into that space," he said. "Adam's way further ahead from going through it, but we really dug in hard on our own team, and then the free agent process. And now as we're getting finalized and on the draft side of things, we still have more visits, people to come in, it's been more time. So, I'd say we're getting closer, but to say we're there yet, not yet."

With USC's Caleb Williams the heavy favorite to land in Chicago, Washington would be left to choose from players like North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and perhaps Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Our NFL Draft experts have a 4-1 split in favor of Daniels in their most recent mock drafts, with the lone holdout having the Commanders taking Maye, while at Caesars Sportsbook, Daniels is a -210 favorite to be the pick, with Maye checking in +150.