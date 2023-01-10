Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew did not commit to quarterback Carson Wentz returning to the team in 2023 while addressing reporters Tuesday. Hours later, coach Ron Rivera was even more definitive about a shakeup on that side of the ball, announcing the dismissal of offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

"I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward," Rivera said in a team statement. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future."

Turner, 40, was one of Rivera's top original hires upon his arrival in 2020, coming over from Carolina, where the two spent the 2018-2019 seasons together. Previously the Panthers' quarterbacks coach, Turner oversaw three straight seasons in which Washington finished with an offense ranked no better than No. 20 in the NFL. His tenure was of course bogged by QB uncertainty, with Rivera getting mixed, mostly disappointing, results from a slew of veterans including Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick and current signal-callers Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, both of whom were benched in 2022.

The Commanders showed some offensive life in a Week 18 upset of the Cowboys, with rookie Sam Howell under center in his first career NFL start. But the unit struggled with turnovers and pass protection for much of Turner's time on the sidelines. Washington has gone a combined 22-27-1 over the last three seasons, making a single playoff appearance.