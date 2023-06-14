The Commanders opened the offseason touting Sam Howell as their new quarterback, but coach Ron Rivera recently reversed course by declaring backup Jacoby Brissett part of the competition for the top job. A week later, the competition is already over, at least according to wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who told Jim Rome on CBS Sports Network that Howell is "gonna be our guy."

"I think we got our quarterback situation settled," Dotson said when asked about Washington's recent revolving door at the position. "I think Sam Howell's gonna be our guy. I have complete faith in him. He makes throws look super effortless on the field. He's been a great leader. He's learning how to lead an NFL offense. ... So I'm super excited for him. I can't wait to make plays for him."

It's worth noting that Howell and Dotson have reportedly been especially in-sync during Commanders organized team activities and minicamp practices, with the former often targeting the latter through the air. Both players also came in as part of the same rookie class, with Howell entering as a fifth-round draft pick and Dotson as a first-rounder.

Rivera previously talked up Howell as a worthy successor to the team's 2022 QBs, Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. The second-year veteran started in Week 18 to cap his rookie season. At the start of Washington's OTAs, he left the door open for Brissett.

"Just because we said Sam will start off as QB1 doesn't mean he'll finish as QB1," Rivera told reporters. "(Brissett) is very, very capable of that ... (and) we talk about Jacoby almost as much as we talk about Sam."