Commanders owner Daniel Snyder recently agreed to terms on a record $6 billion sale of the franchise to an investment group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. A week later, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos claims the transaction is far from finalized, telling CNBC Monday that he's "still in the hunt" to buy the Commanders.

"To respect the process that the NFL has set forward and Daniel Snyder," Apostolopoulos said, "I think it would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time, as it is a live process. ... (But) I am still in the hunt, yes."

Pressed for details on his chances of outbidding the Harris group, Apostolopoulos didn't offer any financial specifics. He did, however, suggest the bidding is down to he and Harris, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos out of the mix.

"It's hard to say (how close we are) right now, and as it's a live process, I really don't feel too comfortable saying too much," he explained. "But it is a head-to-head process right now. I only know what's been reported in the news (regarding Bezos), and from what I've seen, he's not participating in the process."

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Last week, the NFL did receive terms of a potential Commanders sale to Harris, according to Sportico. From there, the league was set to review the agreement, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, and send it back to Snyder and Harris for final changes and signatures. The final step would be a resubmission of the agreement to the NFL for approval by other owners. Owners plan to convene in May for a regularly scheduled spring meeting, where a final vote could take place.