Terry McLaurin steered clear of the Commanders this offseason while seeking a new contract. Now, Washington has paid up to keep him for the long haul. With less than a month until the start of 2022 training camp, the team has signed the star wide receiver to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million, as ESPN and The Washington Post reported Tuesday, securing the former Ohio State standout through the 2025 season.

McLaurin, 26, held out of voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp this spring as he was due just over $3 million on the final year of his rookie contract. Now, the former third-round draft pick is set to average as much as $23.7 million per year on his new deal, potentially making him the seventh-highest-paid receiver in the game.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • 17 TAR 130 REC 77 REC YDs 1053 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The lucrative extension is just the latest in a long line of rich WR deals to be finalized this year, with McLaurin following in the footsteps of Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Mike Williams and D.J. Moore -- all of whom signed big-money extensions this offseason. Assuming he maxes out the incentives on his deal, which includes a $28 million signing bonus and is more than 75% fully guaranteed, McLaurin will just eclipse Williams and Moore in terms of average annual income during the life of the extension.

The Buckeyes product has been Washington's top pass catcher since entering the NFL. After emerging as a No. 1 target in a rookie season that saw him score a career-high seven touchdowns, McLaurin logged back-to-back 75-catch, 1,000-yard seasons from 2020-2021. He figures to be the primary outlet for new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in 2022.