Cooper Kupp arguably had the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history -- and is now cashing in on his accolades. Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year, $80 million extension, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Kupp is set to make $110 million over the next five seasons, netting the latest massive contract given to a wideout after the market was reset in March. The extension includes $75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The $75 million guarantee represents the highest ever given to an NFL wide receiver or non-QB offensive player, according to ESPN. The total value of the deal gives Kupp an average of $22 million a year, making him the sixth-highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, making $30 million annually. Davante Adams is second at $28 million followed by DeAndre Hopkins ($27,250,000), A.J. Brown ($25 million), and Stefon Diggs ($24 million). Kupp is just behind Hopkins with the three-year extension. Four of those five contracts were signed this offseason.

On Monday, the Rams made All-Pro DT Aaron Donald the NFL's first $30M-per-year non-quarterback with a three-year, $95M deal.

An 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Kupp finished the regular season with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns -- one of the greatest campaigns for a wide receiver in NFL history. Kupp is just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to capture the "triple crown" for wide receivers, joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), and Steve Smith (2005). He's the first player to win the triple crown outright since Sharpe (Smith was tied for first in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2005).

Kupp finished with the second-most receptions (Michael Thomas had 149 in 2018) and receiving yards (Calvin Johnson had 1,964 in 2011) in a single season in NFL history. He had 90-plus receiving yards in 16 of 17 games in 2021, including 13 straight -- the longest streak in NFL history.

Including the postseason, Kupp is the only player to surpass 2,000 receiving yards in a season (2,425). His 178 catches are also the most by any player in a season (including playoffs) in league history and his 22 touchdown catches are tied for the second-most in NFL history (including the postseason). Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after having eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown reception in the Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.

Kupp finished with a record 33 catches in the postseason, and his 478 receiving yards in playoffs were the second-most in a single postseason in NFL history. His six playoff touchdowns were tired with Rice for the second-most in a postseason in NFL history.

Kupp joined Rice as the only players in NFL history to win AP Offensive Player of the Year, the receiving triple crown, and Super Bowl MVP -- accomplishing all three in just one season. His 27 receptions in the red zone are tied with Thomas (2019) and Davante Adams (2020) for the most in a season and his 846 yards after the catch and 89 first-down receptions are the fifth-most in NFL history. His 23 catches of 25-plus yards are the most for any player in a season.

Finally, Kupp is getting paid as one of the top wide receivers in the game -- a well-deserved honor after his historic 2021 season.