The Chicago Bears opened the 2022 season with an upset victory, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. This matchup was a tough one to watch due to the sheer amount of water falling from the sky. Both offenses relied on the ground game on a soaked Soldier Field, but there is still going to be some talk about 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one interception on Sunday, and also led the 49ers in rushing with 54 yards on 13 carries. What was the Bears' plan on defense, and how did they handle this new signal-caller? Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said his unit wanted to force Lance to play quarterback.

"What you think he did? He ain't do shit," Johnson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. "We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he's going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback.

"Like I said, he's still a young guy and I think he'll end up being a good player for them. But it's early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback."

The 49ers made the decision this offseason to move forward with Lance as their starting quarterback, and with Jimmy Garoppolo still on roster, people are going to question if San Francisco is making the right choice. Lance is now 1-2 as a starter in his career, and has completed 60 percent of his passes in just one of those three games. The 49ers are 8-29 without Garoppolo since head coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017. On the other hand, the 49ers are 31-14 with Garoppolo starting.

Lance has potential as a passer, but there are lessons to be learned as he embarks on his first full season as a starter, and growing pains every young quarterback has to manage. With it being Week 1 and the 49ers having to play through a flood of biblical proportions, it's not fair to be too critical of Lance. But, the Bears aimed to force Lance to beat them with his arm, and he was unable to do so.