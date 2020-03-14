Coronavirus update: XFL confirms Seattle Dragons player has tested positive and is in quarantine
The player participated in a game against the Houston Roughnecks while asymptomatic
On Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the world of professional football in a much more tangible way than it previously had.
The XFL confirmed to USA Today that an unidentified player on the XFL's Seattle Dragons tested positive for the virus, and received his results on Friday. The player has been quarantined.
The Seattle area has been one of the most-affected areas in the United States. Washington state had the first known U.S. coronavirus case and has since had the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, and Washington governor Jay Inslee recently called for a ban of gatherings of more than 250 people (get the latest on the pandemic at CBS News).
The Dragons player that contracted the virus did participate in the team's recent game against the Houston Roughnecks. Though USA Today's report notes that he was asymptomatic at the time, it is important to further note that the virus can still spread even if an infected person is asymptomatic.
"The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and (St. Louis) BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis," the XFL said in a statement provided to USA Today. "The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC."
The XFL had already suspended league operations entirely earlier in the week. According to a statement released at the time, all XFL players will be paid their base pay and benefits through the regular season, and all XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The league plans to come back to play a full season in 2021 and beyond.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chance Warmack attempting NFL comeback
Chance Warmack sat out last season but has visits lined up for when team facilities reopen
-
2020 Philip Rivers free agency odds
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice.
-
Panthers seven-round mock draft
Carolina goes defense early, but takes an intriguing quarterback prospect on Day 2
-
Bengals listening to Andy Dalton offers
Given the crowded quarterback market, Dalton seems more likely to be released eventually
-
Tom Brady has two free agency demands
Teams better pay attention to these demands if they want to sign Tom Brady
-
2020 Tom Brady free agency odds, picks
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice.
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Combine results: DL, LB workouts
Simmons headlined a group of speedy linebackers that stole the headlines during Saturday's...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game