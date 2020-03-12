XFL 2020: Coronavirus forces start-up league to suspend play effective immediately

The XFL has suspended play immediately. The news comes towards the end of a hectic day -- and not just for sports, but for the entire globe. According to a statement from the league, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits through the regular season. Meanwhile, all XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The league does plan to come back to play a full season in 2021 and beyond.

A memo sent to players Thursday evening said that "all players who who receive a written request to negotiate, and/or sign, a contract with any professional team will be released from their contracts upon executing an XFL notice of termination."

Here's the XFL's memo to its players: pic.twitter.com/flCL59FhQ7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2020

There had been radio silence from the XFL all day Thursday amid sweeping cancellations and postponements in the sports world. The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Meanwhile, the NHL has suspended its season and the MLB has halted spring training. The NBA suspended its regular season indefinitely on Wednesday evening.

Even before Thursday's announcement, at least one XFL team was expected to adjust to mounting concerns over COVID-19. The Seattle Dragons were originally scheduled to host the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday, March 15, without fans in attendance. Washington Governor Jay Inslee called for a ban this week of gatherings of more than 250 people. Washington state had the first known U.S. coronavirus case and has since had the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

As of Thursday afternoon, multiple sources told CBS Sports that they were continuing with their day, business as usual. With the latest announcement, however, those efforts have wisely halted for the time being.