The XFL is back. Three years after the 2020 version was forced to shut down after five games due to COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.
It all started on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you can check out the entire 2023 schedule below, including playoffs, with two semifinals to be held on April 29 and 30 and the championship game on May 13.
We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. You can check out all of our XFL coverage here, including everything to know about the rebooted league -- which originated in 2001 -- along with the XFL names to know, power rankings, picks, standings and more.
Week 1
|Scores
Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20
Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12
St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15
D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18
Week 2
|Scores
St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18
D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6
San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12
Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14
Week 3
|Scores
Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26
D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28
Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9
Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13
Week 4
Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16
Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6
St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11
D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18
Week 5
Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14
D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20
|
Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32
Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10
Week 6
Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19
St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6
San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9
D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26
Week 7
|Date, time
|TV
Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15
St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks
Saturday, April 1, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers
Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m. ET
|ESPN
D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians
Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m. ET
|FX
Week 8
|Date, time
|TV
Vegas Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks
Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians
Saturday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas
Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m. ET
|ABC
D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons
Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Week 9
|Time, date
|TV
Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks
Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET
|ABC
Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas
Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders
Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Week 10
|Date, time
|TV
Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks
Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET
|ESPN
D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas
Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET
|ABC
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades
Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons
Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
Playoff semifinals
|Date, time
|TV
TBD at TBD
Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN2
TBD at TBD
Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET
|ESPN
Championship
|Date, time
| TV
TBD at TBD
Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET
|ABC