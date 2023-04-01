xflsked.jpg
Getty Images

The XFL is back. Three years after the 2020 version was forced to shut down after five games due to COVID-19, the league has returned with a 10-week regular season and two weeks of playoffs in 2023.

It all started on Saturday, Feb. 18, and you can check out the entire 2023 schedule below, including playoffs, with two semifinals to be held on April 29 and 30 and the championship game on May 13. 

We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. You can check out all of our XFL coverage here, including everything to know about the rebooted league -- which originated in 2001 -- along with the XFL names to know, power rankings, picks, standings and more.

Week 1

Scores

Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20


Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12


St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15


D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18


Week 2 

Scores

St. Louis BattleHawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18


D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6


San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12


Houston Roughnecks 23, Arlington Renegades 14


Week 3

Scores

Seattle Sea Dragons 30, Vegas Vipers 26


D.C. Defenders 34, St. Louis BattleHawks 28


Arlington Renegades 10, Orlando Guardians 9


Houston Roughnecks 22, San Antonio Brahmas 13


Week 4




Houston Roughnecks 44, Orlando Guardians 16


Seattle Sea Dragons 15, San Antonio Brahmas 6


St. Louis BattleHawks 24, Arlington Renegades 11


D.C. Defenders 32, Vegas Vipers 18


Week 5




Seattle Sea Dragons 21, Houston Roughnecks 14


D.C. Defenders 28, St. Louis BattleHawks 20

 

Vegas Vipers 35, Orlando Guardians 32


Arlington Renegades 12, San Antonio Brahmas 10


Week 6




Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19


St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6


San Antonio Brahmas 15, Arlington Renegades 9


D.C. Defenders 37, Houston Roughnecks 26


Week 7


Date, timeTV

Seattle Sea Dragons 24, Arlington Renegades 15


St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, April 1, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN2

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers

Saturday, April 1, 6 p.m. ET

ESPN

D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians

Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m. ET

FX

Week 8


Date, timeTV

Vegas Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. ET

ESPN

Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians

Saturday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET

ESPN

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m. ET

ABC

D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons

Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Week 9


Time, dateTV

Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. ET

ABC

Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders

Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. ET

ESPN

Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks

Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN

Week 10


Date, timeTV

Orlando Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks

Saturday, April 22, 12 p.m. ET

ESPN

D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. ET

ABC

Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades

Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN

Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons

Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Playoff semifinals


Date, timeTV

TBD at TBD

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

TBD at TBD

Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN

Championship


Date, time 
 TV

TBD at TBD

Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET

ABC