The XFL will hold its first championship game since its 2020 relaunch on Saturday. The DC Defenders (9-1) will look to cap off a dominant season with a victory over the Arlington Renegades (4-6), who are in the 2023 XFL Championship Game despite not winning back-to-back games all year. This will be a rematch of the teams' Week 9 matchup in which DC prevailed 28-26 in overtime. The XFL Championship Game 2023 will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. DC went 7-3 against the spread in the regular season, while Arlington was 4-6 ATS. The latest 2023 XFL Championship Game odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the Defenders as 7-point favorites, while the over/under is 48. Before locking in Renegades vs. Defenders picks, you need to see the XFL predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18 last year, and now he's 25-17 on his XFL spread picks this season.

XFL Championship Game 2023 picks

Hunt has analyzed Defenders vs. Renegades and is leaning towards the Under (48) for total points scored. Arlington's games averaged just 34 combined points in the regular season, which was the fewest in the league. Counting both the regular and postseason, nine of the team's last 10 games have gone under 40 points, and way under 48 points.

While the Defenders have a highly-potent offense, it's not the typical high-flying aerial attack that one would expect. The team ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing yards, and just two teams had fewer 20-yard passing plays. It's the run game which is the focus of their offense, but Arlington counters with the league's No. 2 run defense. The Renegades being able to thwart what DC does best could make points a premium on Saturday, thus leaning the Under. See more XFL picks at SportsLine.

